Jurickson Profar News: Suspended 80 games for PEDs

Profar has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Profar is in the first year of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed after a career-best 2024 season which saw him slash .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs and 10 stolen bases over 158 regular-season games. He won't be eligible to return until late June, leaving fantasy managers with little choice but to drop him. Atlanta will attempt to get by with Jarred Kelenic, Bryan De La Cruz, Eli White and Stuart Fairchild on their outfield corners for now, although Alex Verdugo should arrive soon and Ronald Acuna (knee) is expected back by early- to mid-May.