Ke'Bryan Hayes Injury: Resumes full baseball activities
Pirates senior director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Thursday that Hayes (side) has resumed full baseball activities, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Tomczyk added that Hayes should be able to return to games within the next few days. Hayes hasn't participated in Grapefruit League play in more than a week due to left side tightness, but it sounds like he's getting over the hump with the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now