Kris Bryant Injury: Expected back when first eligible

Rockies manager Bud Black said Monday that he expects Bryant (back) to return when first eligible April 23, Andres Soto of MLB.com reports.

Bryant was diagnosed with lumbar degenerative disc disease, the latest in a series of back problems for the 33-year-old. Black indicated when Bryant was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier this week that it's an injury the designated hitter is just going to have to manage moving forward. Bryant has just a .400 OPS and 31.7 percent strikeout rate in 11 games with the Rockies this season.