Logan Evans News: Promoted for MLB debut

The Mariners selected Evans' contract from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his start against the Marlins on Sunday.

The 23-year-old gets a favorable matchup for his big-league debut after posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB in his first five starts of the year at Triple-A. Logan Gilbert sustained an elbow strain Friday and joined George Kirby (shoulder) on the injured list, so Evans should be able to get multiple turns through the rotation with a decent showing in his debut.