Luis Guillorme News: Links up with Houston
The Astros signed Guillorme to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Guillorme, 30, slashed just .205/.301/.273 over 77 games in 2024 while seeing action with three different teams. He's known for his steady glove and could win a reserve role in Houston, with the possibility of some starts at second base if the Astros wind up using Jose Altuve in left field extensively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now