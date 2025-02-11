Fantasy Baseball
Luis Guillorme headshot

Luis Guillorme News: Links up with Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

The Astros signed Guillorme to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Guillorme, 30, slashed just .205/.301/.273 over 77 games in 2024 while seeing action with three different teams. He's known for his steady glove and could win a reserve role in Houston, with the possibility of some starts at second base if the Astros wind up using Jose Altuve in left field extensively.

