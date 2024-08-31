Weekly Hitter Rankings: Raise the Jolly Roger

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's a rare week to dust off your Pittsburgh Pirates as they top the rankings this period. They're one of seven teams with seven games.

Only the Blue Jays play five games.

Be sure to drop back on Sunday night for the individual batter rankings.

Week of September 2 - 8

Weekly Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index