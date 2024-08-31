Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Raise the Jolly Roger

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on August 31, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

It's a rare week to dust off your Pittsburgh Pirates as they top the rankings this period. They're one of seven teams with seven games.

Only the Blue Jays play five games.

Be sure to drop back on Sunday night for the individual batter rankings.

Week of September 2 - 8

Weekly Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ74316929311399100106112113112
2ATL6246010210295109111107101102102
3BAL6156012785104109108110104100101
4BOS6243397100108107107111100100100
5CHC62460989994828692889089
6CHW615061129698101104102969696
7CIN6243311310910810510289989797
8CLE615061011047010210092939292
9COL61506106104851039888949292
10DET

Weekly Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZFlaherty R@Harrison L@Birdsong R@Snell L@Valdez L@Kikuchi L@Blanco R
ATL Freeland LBlalock RGomber LGausman RBerrios RRodriguez R
BALFlexen RNastrini RCannon R Pepiot RSprings LLittell R
BOS@Severino R@Peterson L@Megill R Martin RCrochet LFlexen R
CHCJones RSkenes RGerman R Cortes LCole RRodon L
CHW@Burnes R@Povich L@Suarez R @Pivetta R@Criswell R@Bello R
CINVerlander R Arrighetti RBrown R@Quintana L@Manaea L@Severino R
CLE@Wacha R@Singer R@Lugo R @Kershaw L@Stone R@Flaherty R
COL @Sale L@Morton R@Lopez R@Montas R@Myers R@Peralta R
DET@Musgrove R @King R@Perez L@Spence R@Bido R@Ginn R
HOU@Phillips R @Aguiar R@Martinez RPfaadt RRodriguez LNelson R
KCWilliams RBibee RLively R Ober RWoods Richardson RFesta R
LAA Buehler RMiller R@Gray R@Bradford L@Heaney L@Leiter R
LAD@Rodriguez L@Canning R@Kochanowicz R Boyd LCobb RWilliams R
MIA Corbin LGore LSuarez LWheeler RNola RPhillips R
MILMatz LPallante RGray R Feltner RQuantrill RFreeland L
MIN@Springs L@Littell R@Bradley R@Baz R@Ragans L@Marsh R@Wacha R
NYMBello RCrawford RHouck R Lowder RJunis RBuchanan R
NYY@Heaney L@Leiter R@Eovaldi R @Assad R@Taillon R@Wicks L
OAKGilbert RCastillo RKirby RWoo RSkubal LMadden RHurter L
PHI @Bassitt R@Francis R@Oller R@Cabrera R@Curry R@Meyer R
PIT@Wicks L@Steele L@Imanaga LIrvin RHerz LParker LCorbin L
SDHurter L Montero RMize RBlack RWebb RHarrison L
SEA@Bido R@Ginn R@Sears L@Estes R@Fedde R@Gibson R@Mikolas R
SF Nelson RGallen RKelly R@Vasquez R@Cease R@Musgrove R
STL@Peralta R@Civale R@Rea R Miller RGilbert RCastillo R
TBWoods Richardson RFesta RLopez RMatthews R@Kremer R@Eflin R@Burnes R
TEXCole RRodon LStroman RAldegheri LAnderson LDana RCanning R
TOR Phillips RSanchez L @Fried L@Schwellenbach R@Sale L
WSH @Meyer R@Bellozo R@Falter L@Ortiz R@Keller R@Jones R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
