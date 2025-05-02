Marcus Semien News: Getting better

Semien went 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Athletics.

Like several Texas hitters, Semien is off to a slow start but is getting better. His single Thursday extended a hit streak to six games, during which he's batting .400 with a .520 on-base percentage. Since being dropped from leadoff to the fifth spot in the batting order, Semien has a .787 OPS over 10 games compared to .401 in 21 games atop the order.