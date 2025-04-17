Matt Mervis News: Getting day off vs. lefty
Mervis is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez taking the hill for Arizona, Mervis will be one of three left-handed-hitting Marlins regulars who will retreat to the bench. Eric Wagaman will pick up a start at first base in place of Mervis, who has gone 9-for-5 with six home runs and 11 RBI over his last eight games.
