Michael Busch News: Goes deep in win

Busch went 2-for-4 with a home run and two total RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Busch singled in a run in the bottom of the first inning, then added a solo home run an inning later, giving him five long balls for the season. The infielder has an impressive .316/.381/.618 slash line through 22 games, and while he often sits against southpaws, Busch has been a force against righties. He currently has a 1.020 OPS against opposite-handed pitching this year, as well as all of his home runs and RBI.