Mike Clevinger News: Pitches in seventh inning

Clevinger recorded one out and walked two in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Clevinger relieved starter Martin Perez with one out in the seventh inning. Clevinger retired the first batter he faced but then walked a pair before being pulled. He was expected to serve as the White Sox's primary closer, but his usage across four appearances suggests that's no longer the case. On the other hand, the team has no saves across nine games this season, so it is difficult to decipher which pitcher will see the majority of save chances.