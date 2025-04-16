Myles Straw News: Getting fourth straight start

Straw will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Straw will pick up his fourth straight start while the Blue Jays remained short on alternatives at center field with Daulton Varsho (shoulder) on the injured list, Nathan Lukes (personal) on the paternity list and George Springer day-to-day with a wrist injury. To his credit, Straw has capitalized on the opportunities he's received this season, slashing .379/.419/.552 with one home run and one stolen base in 32 plate appearances. Straw's strong play might be enough for him to stick around on the big-league roster as a depth outfielder ahead of Lukes -- who has a minor-league option remaining -- once Varsho is cleared to make his 2025 debut with Toronto.