Nick Castellanos headshot

Nick Castellanos Injury: Departs game with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 4:01pm

Castellanos departed Thursday's game against the Giants at the start of the seventh inning due to left hip flexor tightness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

With Castellanos leaving early, Max Kepler moved to right field and Edmundo Sosa entered the game in left field. After the game, it was revealed that Castellanos should be good to play Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. It seems the outfielder will not miss time as he comes off his first career 162 games played season.

Nick Castellanos
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
