Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Castellanos headshot

Nick Castellanos News: Back in action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Castellanos (illness) will start in right field and bat sixth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit.

Castellanos has missed the past couple of days due to an illness, but he appears to be feeling better now and ready to return to the field. The 33-year-old outfielder is off to a slow start in the Grapefruit League, logging just three hits in 21 at-bats while striking out nine times.

Nick Castellanos
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now