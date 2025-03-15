Nick Castellanos News: Back in action Saturday

Castellanos (illness) will start in right field and bat sixth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against Detroit.

Castellanos has missed the past couple of days due to an illness, but he appears to be feeling better now and ready to return to the field. The 33-year-old outfielder is off to a slow start in the Grapefruit League, logging just three hits in 21 at-bats while striking out nine times.