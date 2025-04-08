Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado News: Returns to St. Louis lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Arenado (illness) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Tuesday's game versus the Pirates.

Arenado missed Monday's series opener due to illness and general soreness, but he's feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday as the Cardinals look to even the series. The veteran third baseman has baseball longest active hitting streak at 15 games, dating back to last season.

