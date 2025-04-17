Fantasy Baseball
Oswaldo Cabrera News: Smashes first homer Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Cabrera took Rays right-hander Taj Bradley deep in the fifth inning for the switch-hitter's first homer of the year. Although he's batting a strong .308 over 39 at-bats (13 games) to begin the season, Cabrera now has just one extra-base hit to go with zero stolen bases, so he doesn't carry much fantasy upside while regularly batting near the bottom of New York's lineup.

