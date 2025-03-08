Fantasy Baseball
Pierce Johnson headshot

Pierce Johnson News: Locked into setup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 9:12am

Johnson is expected to open the season as one of Atlanta's primary setup men in front of closer Raisel Iglesias, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Johnson had a solid first full season with Atlanta in 2024 that included a career-high six wins and 12 holds, and he will be counted on to handle more high-leverage duties with Joe Jimenez (knee) out until at least the All-Star break. If Johnson struggles, he could be pushed for late-inning work by Hector Neris, who didn't sign with the team until March 3 but racked up 31 holds as recently as 2023 with the Astros.

Pierce Johnson
Atlanta Braves
