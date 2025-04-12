Raisel Iglesias News: Secures second save

Iglesias earned the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rays, allowing one run on one hit in the ninth inning.

Iglesias was able to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, though he did allow a two-out solo shot to Jonathan Aranda. On the season, the veteran owns a 4.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB across six innings while converting two of his three save chances. It's worth noting he has yielded three home runs already after surrendering just four across 69.1 innings in 2024.