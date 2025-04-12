Raisel Iglesias News: Secures second save
Iglesias earned the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Rays, allowing one run on one hit in the ninth inning.
Iglesias was able to protect a two-run lead in the ninth, though he did allow a two-out solo shot to Jonathan Aranda. On the season, the veteran owns a 4.50 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB across six innings while converting two of his three save chances. It's worth noting he has yielded three home runs already after surrendering just four across 69.1 innings in 2024.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now