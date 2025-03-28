Fantasy Baseball
Randal Grichuk News: Serves as DH in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Grichuk started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 in Thursday's 10-6 loss to the Cubs.

Arizona's DH spot is expected to be a platoon of Grichuk (against lefties) and Pavin Smith (righties). Grichuk was eventually pinch hit for by Smith in the sixth inning when right-hander Nate Pearson entered the game. Chicago's going with a right-hander Friday, so expect Grichuk to open on the bench.

Randal Grichuk
Arizona Diamondbacks
