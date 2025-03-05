Reid Detmers News: Allows one run in third spring game

Detmers tossed 2.2 innings in a Cactus League contest against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and no walks while striking out one batter.

Detmers set the side down in order in the first inning, then allowed a run on a double, single and groundout in the second. He retired the only two batters he faced in the third before his day came to an end. Detmers and Jack Kochanowicz are battling for the Angels' fifth-starter role to begin the campaign, and both have been effective in exhibition play thus far. Detmers has a 3.52 ERA and 4:2 K:BB over 7.2 frames across three outings, while Kochanowicz has a 1.80 ERA and 4:1 K:BB over five innings covering two appearances.