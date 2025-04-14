Richard Fitts Injury: Dealing with mild pectoral strain

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Fitts has been diagnosed with a mild right pectoral strain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Fitts had to be lifted from his last start Saturday versus the White Sox with the injury and was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. While it's good news that it's been deemed a mild strain, Cora indicated there is no timetable for the right-hander's return. Fitts' next turn in the rotation comes up Friday, and with Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) not quite ready, the Red Sox will likely choose from Michael Fulmer, Cooper Criswell, Josh Winckowski or Hunter Dobbins to take the ball Friday against the White Sox.