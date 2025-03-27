Rowdy Tellez News: Starting at first base in opener

Tellez will start at first base and bat seventh in Thursday's opener against the Athletics, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Tellez had appeared in line to handled designated hitter duties, but he will play first base instead while Luke Raley occupies the DH spot. The 30-year-old is looking for a bounce-back 2025 season after he slashed only .243/.299/.392 in 131 games last year for the Pirates.