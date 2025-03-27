Fantasy Baseball
Rowdy Tellez headshot

Rowdy Tellez News: Starting at first base in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Tellez will start at first base and bat seventh in Thursday's opener against the Athletics, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Tellez had appeared in line to handled designated hitter duties, but he will play first base instead while Luke Raley occupies the DH spot. The 30-year-old is looking for a bounce-back 2025 season after he slashed only .243/.299/.392 in 131 games last year for the Pirates.

Rowdy Tellez
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
