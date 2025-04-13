Fantasy Baseball
Ryan Bliss headshot

Ryan Bliss Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

The Mariners transferred Bliss (biceps) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Bliss is expected to miss around 4-to-5 months after he underwent surgery Friday to repair a left biceps tear, so his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline for a return. The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Ben Williamson, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

Ryan Bliss
Seattle Mariners

