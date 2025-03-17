Ryan Vilade News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

The Cardinals reassigned Vilade to minor-league camp Sunday.

Vilade was one of 12 players sent out in the Cardinals' latest round of roster cuts leading up to Opening Day. As a member of the Tigers organization last season, the 26-year-old utility player saw his first big-league action since 2021, appearing in 17 games while slashing .178/.208/.244. Vilade is likely to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Memphis.