Weekly Hitter Rankings: Capital Gains

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Washington Nationals sit atop the hitting rankings this week, with seven home games. The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets also line up for productive weeks.

Seven teams have seven games on the docket, with the Marlins joining the Nationals with a full slate of home tilts. The Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Mets are on the road for their septet.

The Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will take the field just five times. All three clubs have Sunday off, along with the Cardinals.

As always, the individual hitter rankings will be posted early Monday morning.

Week of August 5 - 11

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index