Weekly Hitter Rankings: Capital Gains

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Capital Gains

Todd Zola 
Published on August 3, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Washington Nationals sit atop the hitting rankings this week, with seven home games. The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets also line up for productive weeks.

Seven teams have seven games on the docket, with the Marlins joining the Nationals with a full slate of home tilts. The Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Mets are on the road for their septet.

The Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will take the field just five times. All three clubs have Sunday off, along with the Cardinals.

As always, the individual hitter rankings will be posted early Monday morning.

Week of August 5 - 11

Weekly Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ7254394911039795109112111111
2ATL6153310611491108106107100100100
3BAL62406107106104100101103969696
4BOS615339293831009699949292
5CHC5143211210691999878777676
6CHW5232310597

Pitching Matchups

TMMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Bibee R@Lively R@Carrasco RSuarez LWheeler RNola RSanchez L
ATL Rea RPeralta RMontas R@Gordon R@Quantrill R@Freeland L
BAL @Bassitt R@Yarbrough L@Gausman R@Pepiot R@Littell R@Springs L
BOS@Singer R@Lugo R@Ragans L Blanco RArrighetti RBrown R
CHCFesta RLopez RRyan R @Crochet L@Flexen R 
CHW@Sears L@Stripling R@Estes R Taillon RSteele L 
CIN@Munoz R@Meyer R@Bellozo R@Tyler R@Civale R@Myers R@Rea R
CLEGallen RRodriguez LPfaadt R @Ober R/Varland@Woods Richardson R@Festa R
COL Severino RBlackburn RPeterson LFried LLopez RSale L
DET @Castillo R@Kirby R@Woo R@Ray L@Birdsong R@Webb R
HOU@Mahle R@Heaney L@Urena R @Houck R@Pivetta R@Paxton L
KCPaxton LBello RCrawford R Mikolas RPallante R 
LAA @Gil R@Cortes L@Stroman R@Parker L@Corbin L@Gore L
LADNola RSanchez LPhillips R Keller RSkenes RFalter L
MIAMartinez RLodolo LAbbott LGreene RVasquez RPerez LKing R
MIL @Sale L@Morton R@Schwellenbach RSpiers RMartinez RLodolo L
MIN@Hendricks R@Imanaga L@Assad R Cantillo L/Cobb RWilliams RBibee R
NYM@Pallante R@Freeland L@Feltner R@Gomber L@Miller R@Gilbert R@Castillo R
NYY Daniel RFulmer RAnderson LBradford LEovaldi RMahle R
OAKCannon RToussaint RMartin R @Berrios R@Rodriguez R@Bassitt R
PHI@Glasnow R@Kershaw L@Stone R@Montgomery L@Nelson R@Gallen R@Rodriguez L
PIT King RWaldron RCease R@Flaherty R@Ryan R@Glasnow R
SD @Falter L@Gonzales L@Ortiz R@Cabrera R@Munoz R@Meyer R
SEA Faedo RMontero RSkubal LQuintana LManaea LSeverino R
SF@Corbin L@Gore L@Irvin R@Herz LMaeda RSammons LFaedo R
STLManaea LSprings LBradley RBaz R@Lorenzen R@Wacha R 
TB @Gray R@Fedde R@Gibson REflin RBurnes RRodriguez R
TEXBrown RValdez LKikuchi L @Rodon L@Cole R@Gil R
TOR Rodriguez RRogers LKremer RSpence RBido RSears L
WSHBirdsong RWebb RSnell LHarrison LSoriano RCanning RDaniel R

