Sean Manaea Injury: Making progress in rehab

Manaea (oblique) started playing catch from 60 feet Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Manaea has been struggling through a right oblique strain that caused him to be placed on the 15-day injured list to begin the season. MRI results from Monday showed improvement, which prompted the veteran southpaw to resume playing catch off flat ground, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that they'll limit Manaea's throwing to 60 feet for the next 10 days and assess the 33-year-old after that.