Best MLB Player From Each State 2025

When it comes to the best players in Major League Baseball these days, there really is no statewide monopoly on talent, with stars across "The Show" hailing from a number of American states, as well as countries from around the world.
That got us at Rotowire.com thinking about which players in today's MLB led the way on a state-by-state basis in producing WAR totals on the sport's biggest stage, which is exactly what we broke down in the chart below.
Best MLB Player From Each State, WAR Total:
State
Player
Current Team
2024 WAR
Alabama
Gunnar Henderson (SS)
Baltimore Orioles
9.1
Alaska
No players
Arizona
Cody Bellinger (OF)
New York Yankees
2.2
Arkansas
Jakob Junis (P)
Cleveland Guardians
1.8
California
Aaron Judge (OF)
New York Yankees
10.8
Colorado
Kevin Gausman (P)
Toronto Blue Jays
0.9
Connecticut
Mark Vientos (3B)
New York Mets
3.1
Delaware
Paul Goldschmidt (1B)
New York Yankees
1.3
Florida
Chris Sale (P)
Atlanta Braves
6.2
Georgia
Zack Wheeler (P)
Philadelphia Phillies
6.1
Hawaii
Isiah Kiner-Falefa (SS)
Pittsburgh Pirates
3.6
Idaho
Kyle Manzardo (DH)
Cleveland Guardians
0.0
Illinois
Tyler Fitzgerald (SS)
San Francisco Giants
2.7
Indiana
Sean Manaea (P)
New York Mets
3.0
Iowa
Michael Wacha (P)
Kansas City Royals
3.4
Kansas
Jacob Stallings (C)
Colorado Rockies
1.8
Kentucky
Will Smith (C)
Los Angeles Dodgers
3.5
Louisiana
Seth Lugo (P)
Kansas City Royals
5.4
Maine
No players
Maryland
Jackson Merrill (OF)
San Diego Padres
4.4
Massachusetts
Mike Yastrzemski (OF)
San Francisco Giants
2.1
Michigan
Atlanta Braves
2.7
Minnesota
Michael Busch (1B)
Chicago Cubs
2.8
Mississippi
Garrett Crochet (P)
Boston Red Sox
4.1
Missouri
Tanner Houck (P)
Boston Red Sox
3.5
Montana
Grant McCray (OF)
San Francisco Giants
0.0
Nebraska
Alec Bohm (3B)
Philadelphia Phillies
3.0
Nevada
Bryce Harper (1B)
Philadelphia Phillies
4.8
New Hampshire
Jared Triolo (3B)
Pittsburgh Pirates
1.3
New Jersey
Lawrence Butler (OF)
Athletics
3.0
New Mexico
Alex Bregman (3B)
Boston Red Sox
4.1
New York
Anthony Volpe (SS)
New York Yankees
3.4
North Carolina
Corey Seager (SS)
Texas Rangers
5.0
North Dakota
Matt Strahm (P)
Philadelphia Phillies
2.5
Ohio
Kyle Schwarber (OF)
Philadelphia Phillies
3.5
Oklahoma
J.T. Realmuto (C)
Philadelphia Phillies
3.0
Oregon
Adley Rutschman (C)
Baltimore Orioles
3.4
Pennsylvania
Ian Happ (OF)
Chicago Cubs
3.9
Rhode Island
No players
South Carolina
Athletics
2.2
South Dakota
No players
Tennessee
Brent Rooker (DH)
Athletics
5.6
Texas
Bobby Witt Jr. (SS)
Kansas City Royals
9.4
Utah
Billy Cook (OF)
Pittsburgh Pirates
0.6
Vermont
No players
Virginia
Brenton Doyle (OF)
Colorado Rockies
4.0
Washington
Corbin Carroll (OF)
Arizona Diamondbacks
3.4
West Virginia
Michael Grove (P)
Los Angeles Dodgers
-1.0
Wisconsin
Daulton Varsho (OF)
Toronto Blue Jays
5.0
Wyoming
Brandon Nimmo (OF)
New York Mets
2.2
Which Players Led The Way in 2024?
Based on the WAR totals from Baseball-Reference.com from the MLB season that was, we can ascertain that baseball-crazed states like California, Texas, Alabama, Florida and Georgia produced the best players in the league during the 2024 campaign.
That's because those states were home to MVP (or Cy Young) contenders like MLB WAR leader Aaron Judge, who hails from Sacramento (California), Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals (Texas) and Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles (Alabama).
Throw in a pair of pitchers, in Atlanta Braves reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale (Florida) and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies (Georgia) and you have the upper end of the WAR total on a statewide basis covered, while other states that produced top-tier MLB players (WAR wise) included Tennessee (Brent Rooker of the Athletics, at 5.6 WAR), Louisiana (Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals, at 5.4 WAR) and North Carolina (Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, at 5.0 WAR), and you have the MLB WAR leaderboard covered from the year that was on the diamonds of "The Show."
Conversely, five states (Alaska, Maine, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont) did not have a single homegrown player in the MLB last year, while locales like West Virginia (Michael Grove of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at -1.0 WAR), Montana (Grant McCray of the San Francisco Giants, at 0.0 WAR) and Utah (Billy Cook of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 0.6 WAR) had the lowest high-end WAR generating MLB players during the 2024 campaign.