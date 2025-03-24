MLB Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Best MLB Player From Each State 2025

Best MLB Player From Each State 2025

Written by 
Christopher Boan 
Published on March 24, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

When it comes to the best players in Major League Baseball these days, there really is no statewide monopoly on talent, with stars across "The Show" hailing from a number of American states, as well as countries from around the world.  

That got us at Rotowire.com thinking about which players in today's MLB led the way on a state-by-state basis in producing WAR totals on the sport's biggest stage, which is exactly what we broke down in the chart below.  

Best MLB Player From Each State, WAR Total:  

State

Player

Current Team

2024 WAR

Alabama

Gunnar Henderson (SS)

Baltimore Orioles

9.1

Alaska

No players

 

 

Arizona

Cody Bellinger (OF)

New York Yankees

2.2

Arkansas

Jakob Junis (P)

Cleveland Guardians

1.8

California

Aaron Judge (OF)

New York Yankees

10.8

Colorado

Kevin Gausman (P)

Toronto Blue Jays

0.9

Connecticut

Mark Vientos (3B)

New York Mets

3.1

Delaware

Paul Goldschmidt (1B)

New York Yankees

1.3

Florida

Chris Sale (P)

Atlanta Braves

6.2

Georgia

Zack Wheeler (P)

Philadelphia Phillies

6.1

Hawaii

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (SS)

Pittsburgh Pirates

3.6

Idaho

Kyle Manzardo (DH)

Cleveland Guardians

0.0

Illinois

Tyler Fitzgerald (SS)

San Francisco Giants

2.7

Indiana

Sean Manaea (P)

New York Mets

3.0

Iowa

Michael Wacha (P)

Kansas City Royals

3.4

Kansas

Jacob Stallings (C)

Colorado Rockies

1.8

Kentucky

Will Smith (C)

Los Angeles Dodgers

3.5

Louisiana

Seth Lugo (P)

Kansas City Royals

5.4

Maine

No players

 

 

Maryland

Jackson Merrill (OF)

San Diego Padres

4.4

Massachusetts

Mike Yastrzemski (OF)

San Francisco Giants

2.1

Michigan

Spencer Schwellenbach (P)

Atlanta Braves

2.7

Minnesota

Michael Busch (1B)

Chicago Cubs

2.8

Mississippi

Garrett Crochet (P)

Boston Red Sox

4.1

Missouri

Tanner Houck (P)

Boston Red Sox

3.5

Montana

Grant McCray (OF)

San Francisco Giants

0.0

Nebraska

Alec Bohm (3B)

Philadelphia Phillies

3.0

Nevada

Bryce Harper (1B)

Philadelphia Phillies

4.8

New Hampshire

Jared Triolo (3B)

Pittsburgh Pirates

1.3

New Jersey

Lawrence Butler (OF)

Athletics

3.0

New Mexico

Alex Bregman (3B)

Boston Red Sox

4.1

New York

Anthony Volpe (SS)

New York Yankees

3.4

North Carolina

Corey Seager (SS)

Texas Rangers

5.0

North Dakota

Matt Strahm (P)

Philadelphia Phillies

2.5

Ohio

Kyle Schwarber (OF)

Philadelphia Phillies

3.5

Oklahoma

J.T. Realmuto (C)

Philadelphia Phillies

3.0

Oregon

Adley Rutschman (C)

Baltimore Orioles

3.4

Pennsylvania

Ian Happ (OF)

Chicago Cubs

3.9

Rhode Island

No players

 

 

South Carolina

JP Sears

Athletics

2.2

South Dakota

No players

 

 

Tennessee

Brent Rooker (DH)

Athletics

5.6

Texas

Bobby Witt Jr. (SS)

Kansas City Royals

9.4

Utah

Billy Cook (OF)

Pittsburgh Pirates

0.6

Vermont

No players

 

 

Virginia

Brenton Doyle (OF)

Colorado Rockies

4.0

Washington

Corbin Carroll (OF)

Arizona Diamondbacks

3.4

West Virginia

Michael Grove (P)

Los Angeles Dodgers

-1.0

Wisconsin

Daulton Varsho (OF)

Toronto Blue Jays

5.0

Wyoming

Brandon Nimmo (OF)

New York Mets

2.2

Which Players Led The Way in 2024?  

Based on the WAR totals from Baseball-Reference.com from the MLB season that was, we can ascertain that baseball-crazed states like California, Texas, Alabama, Florida and Georgia produced the best players in the league during the 2024 campaign.  

That's because those states were home to MVP (or Cy Young) contenders like MLB WAR leader Aaron Judge, who hails from Sacramento (California), Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals (Texas) and Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles (Alabama).  

Throw in a pair of pitchers, in Atlanta Braves reigning NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale (Florida) and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies (Georgia) and you have the upper end of the WAR total on a statewide basis covered, while other states that produced top-tier MLB players (WAR wise) included Tennessee (Brent Rooker of the Athletics, at 5.6 WAR), Louisiana (Seth Lugo of the Kansas City Royals, at 5.4 WAR) and North Carolina (Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, at 5.0 WAR), and you have the MLB WAR leaderboard covered from the year that was on the diamonds of "The Show."  

Conversely, five states (Alaska, Maine, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Vermont) did not have a single homegrown player in the MLB last year, while locales like West Virginia (Michael Grove of the Los Angeles Dodgers, at -1.0 WAR), Montana (Grant McCray of the San Francisco Giants, at 0.0 WAR) and Utah (Billy Cook of the Pittsburgh Pirates, at 0.6 WAR) had the lowest high-end WAR generating MLB players during the 2024 campaign.  

Find your PERFECT PICK

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Christopher Boan
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Betts’ Illness Continues
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Betts’ Illness Continues
Fantasy Baseball Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: Dodgers on Discount
Fantasy Baseball Head-to-Head Points Draft Review: Dodgers on Discount
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
College Baseball Bets for Sunday, March 23
College Baseball Bets for Sunday, March 23
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers