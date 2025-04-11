Sean Newcomb News: Handed second loss

Newcomb (0-2) allowed six runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings to take the loss against the White Sox on Friday.

The Red Sox's defense committed five errors, but the mostly cost one came as part of the White Sox's four-run fourth inning. This got Newcomb's pitch count up to 94 (60 strikes), and the offense didn't bail him out. He's now failed to complete five innings in all three of his starts this season, posting a 4.97 ERA, 2.13 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB over 12.2 innings. He'll continue to struggle as long as he's putting that much traffic on the bases. Newcomb is likely to stay in the rotation for at least one more turn, as Brayan Bello (shoulder) and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) could need one additional rehab start each. Newcomb's next start is projected to be on the road versus the Rays.