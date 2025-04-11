MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

We're into the swing of things in the MLB season, although with the weather we've had here in Detroit it doesn't feel like "MLB season" just yet. Maybe Friday's schedule, packed to the brim with baseball, with help spark that spirit. There are 13 games on the slate for DFS purposes, with the first starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are my MLB DFS lineup recommendations to help you get your weekend started on the right foot.

Pitching

Nick Pivetta, SD vs. COL ($9,100): Pivetta had a stellar start against the Athletics, and then he got roughed up by the Cubs. His 4.33 ERA over the prior four seasons with the Red Sox is more instructive than two starts with the Padres, but a mid-rotation starter of that ilk in a park like this has a fine opportunity against these Rockies. Colorado is in the bottom 10 in runs scored, and it has played half of its games at home. When you are struggling that much with the help of Coors Field, it doesn't bode well for any game in a pitcher-friendly stadium.

Bryce Miller, SEA vs. TEX ($8,500): I'm not too concerned about Miller's slow start. In 2023 he had a 3.65 ERA at home, and in 2024 that number dropped to 1.96. Also, Miller has held righties below the Mendoza Line over the prior two seasons, but they have hit .345 against him so far, which won't continue. The Rangers have scored 45 runs through 13 games, so the Mariners hurler has a chance to right the ship.

Sean Newcomb, BOS at CWS ($6,300): This is fully about salary and matchup. Newcomb has a career 4.52 ERA and has mostly pitched out of the bullpen. However, he's facing MLB's worst team and MLB's worst offense. Newcomb's salary is also the second lowest of any pitcher Friday. To be able to shell out that little on salary for a pitcher with this matchup is worth a shot to me.

Top Targets

It would appear Pete Alonso ($5,700) appreciates being brought back to the Mets. He's shown it by posting an 1.118 OPS with three homers and five doubles thus far. How the Athletics' interim ballpark will play for power remains to be seen, but one thing I do know is that lefty JP Sears has allowed 1.49 home runs per nine innings in his career.

Have patience with Yordan Alvarez ($5,600). Prior to this season his worst campaign has been 2021 when he posted the oh-so-paltry slash line of .277/.346/.531. Oh, and he had 33 home runs and 104 RBI that season. The southpaw slugger from Cuba is going to be just fine. Jack Kochanowicz is shaping up to be the worst strikeout starter in MLB, as he's managed 3.89 strikeouts per nine in 13 starts. He's also allowed three home runs this year, which is a new concern for him, and makes me hopeful for Alvarez in this one.

Bargain Bats

Just the other day Mike Yastrzemski ($4,000) popped one into the Cove in San Francisco, and Friday the lefty gets to hit in a better ballpark for such-handed hitters. He's off to a scorching start with an 1.056 OPS through 10 outings. At least Marcus Stroman has mixed in a terrible road start this season. Last year he had a 3.09 road ERA but a 5.31 home ERA in his first campaign as a Yankee. The righty allowed three runs in 4.2 innings in his one home start in 2025.

If you want to save some salary at first base and are willing to perhaps not get the power associated with that position in that process, Nolan Schanuel ($3,800) has skills as a hitter. Well, he has a skill, which is getting on base, as the southpaw has a .373 OBP this season. Ronel Blanco's numbers never nosedived after his no-hitter to start last season, but his 2.80 ERA was paired with a 4.14 FIP. This year through 6.2 innings he's allowed eight hits and six walks, so guys are getting on base.

Stacks to Consider

Red Sox at White Sox (Davis Martin): Alex Bregman ($5,000), Rafael Devers ($4,900), Wilyer Abreu ($4,800)

Martin didn't allow an earned run in six innings in his first start, but the Angels did score two runs while he was in the game. Then, the Tigers steamrolled him for seven runs in five innings. That tracks, given that he now has a career 4.71 ERA. He won't offer up much opposition to a Red Sox lineup that offers a lot of options. I landed on this stack, but in terms of logistics, Devers is listed as a third baseman on DraftKings, while Bregman is eligible at second and third, which makes this stack feasible.

Bregman won't be able to smack balls off the Green Monster, his favorite pastime, Friday, but obviously he's spent plenty of time succeeding in other ballparks. Plus, he's long been a righty that fares better against his fellow right-handers. Since 2023 he has an .821 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. Devers has fortunately turned it around after as ice cold a start as you are ever going to find. Over the last three seasons he has a .917 OPS against righties, and facing right-handers is how he's turned his 2025 around. In his first real season in MLB last year, Abreu had 15 homers and eight stolen bases, but also 33 doubles in 132 games. He has had real issues with his fellow lefties, common for young southpaws, but he has a career .874 OPS versus righties.

Nationals at Marlins (Cal Quantrill): CJ Abrams ($5,300), James Wood ($5,000), Keibert Ruiz ($4,300)

Quantrill has had one terrible start and one good start, but I believe in the former more than the latter. Over the last three seasons he has a 5.11 ERA. Quantrill hasn't had a K/9 rate over 7.00 since 2021, and he spent half that season in the bullpen. We have a pretty clear sense of who the 30-year-old is as a pitcher, so one nice outing against a struggling Atlanta team will not deter me.

Last year Abrams dropped from 47 stolen bases to 31 stolen bases, but he also went from being caught stealing four times to 12 times. That could have just been bad luck, and he has three steals without being caught once this year. Plus, he improved to 20 homers last season and already has four to start this campaign. In only 79 games last year Wood showed why he was a vaunted prospect. He his nine homers, but he also had four triples and 14 stolen bases. Intriguingly, Wood has four home runs in only 12 games this season. You need a catcher for your lineup, so how about a catcher that has shown some real power? Ruiz has two homers and two doubles in 11 games and has slugged .538.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.