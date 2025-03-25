Spencer Strider Injury: Moves to injured list

Atlanta placed Strider (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

It's simply a procedural move for the right-hander as he finishes up his rehab from the internal brace procedure he underwent in April 2024. Strider was able to get in two Grapefruit League starts before the end of spring training and had a 10:1 K:BB with two earned runs allowed over four innings, potentially setting him up to make his 2025 debut as early as mid-April.