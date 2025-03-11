Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Gordon headshot

Tanner Gordon News: Dispatched to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Rockies optioned Gordon to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Gordon made eight starts for the Rockies over the final three months of last season and logged an 8.65 ERA and 1.72 WHIP over 34.1 innings. With German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland all healthy in spring training after missing considerable time in 2024, Gordon wasn't viewed as a strong candidate to crack the Opening Day rotation. He'll continue to handle a starting role in Albuquerque to begin the upcoming season.

