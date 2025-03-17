Taylor Rogers News: Looms as closer alternative

Rogers has allowed just one run with a 10:4 K:BB over seven innings during his first seven Cactus League outings this spring.

Alexis Diaz has made just three appearances this spring due to injury and was roughed up his last time out. The Reds will have him pitch in a minor-league game Tuesday as he works on his issues. With Diaz's status looking shaky, Rogers, Emilio Pagan, Tony Santillan and perhaps others could have an opportunity to stake claim on the Cincinnati closer job. Rogers has the most ninth-inning experience of the bunch and performed well last season with the Giants, posting a 2.40 ERA and 64:22 K:BB over 60 innings.