Thomas Saggese News: Beginning season at Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Saggese on Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Saggese reached the big leagues last September but struggled in his limited action with the Cardinals, slashing .204/.250/.306 over 52 plate appearances. The 22-year-old will get some more development time at Triple-A to begin the upcoming season, but he'll likely rank near the top of the list for a call-up if St. Louis requires an extra infielder at any point.