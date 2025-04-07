Thomas Saggese News: Starting Monday
Saggese will start at third base and bat sixth against the Pirates on Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Saggese wasn't initially in the Cardinals' starting nine, but he's a late addition due to Nolan Arenado being scratched due to an illness and general soreness. Saggese went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one home run and four RBI across the Cardinals' doubleheader against the Red Sox on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now