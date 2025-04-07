Fantasy Baseball
Thomas Saggese headshot

Thomas Saggese News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Saggese will start at third base and bat sixth against the Pirates on Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Saggese wasn't initially in the Cardinals' starting nine, but he's a late addition due to Nolan Arenado being scratched due to an illness and general soreness. Saggese went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one home run and four RBI across the Cardinals' doubleheader against the Red Sox on Sunday.

Thomas Saggese
St. Louis Cardinals
