Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Tawa headshot

Tim Tawa News: Starting at keystone in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Tawa is starting at second base and batting ninth in Saturday's game against Washington.

Tawa was called up from Triple-A Reno prior to Saturday's contest, and he'll get a chance to make an impression right away by starting at the keystone in what will be his MLB debut. Tawa's opportunity comes as a result of Ketel Marte (hamstring) landing on the injured list Saturday. In six games at Reno prior to his call-up, Tawa slashed .391/.462/.957 with three home runs, 13 RBI, eight runs and two stolen bases.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now