Tommy Edman headshot

Tommy Edman News: Notches second homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Edman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against Detroit in Thursday's 5-4 victory.

Edman kicked off the scoring in the Dodgers' home opener with a solo shot in the second inning. He played center field Thursday after working as Los Angeles' second baseman in each of the team's first two games of the season in Tokyo, Japan. Edman figures to see time at both positions throughout the campaign, though in fantasy leagues that require 20 games for a player to gain eligibility at a position, managers will need to wait a bit to be able to slot Edman in at the keystone since he played there only once during the regular season in 2024.

Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
