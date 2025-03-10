Trenton Brooks News: Dismissed from big-league camp

The Padres reassigned Brooks to minor-league camp Monday.

Brooks made his MLB debut in his age-28 season in 2024, seeing action in 12 games with the Giants while posting a .361 OPS. The Giants outrighted him off the 40-man roster soon after his brief stint in the majors, and he finished the season at Triple-A Sacramento, where he slashed .302/.410/.453 across 407 plate appearances. After joining the Padres on a minor-league deal in November, Brooks will likely serve as organizational depth at Triple-A El Paso for most of the 2025 campaign.