NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Ty Blach, Rockies: Blach has been mainly working out of the pen, but started May 12 in place of Peter Lambert and allowed one run on seven hits while striking out two without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win and earn a spot in the rotation. He's logged back-to-back quality outings and has taken two of his last three decisions spanning four appearances. Blach has gained security in the rotation due to his performance and the fact Kyle Freeland (elbow) and others sidelined by injury aren't close to returning. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Ben Brown, Cubs: Brown enjoyed his best outing with the Cubs by giving up no hits and two walks through seven scoreless innings while fanning 10. This effort comes on the heels of him striking out six over four shutout frames while working around one hit and two walks on May 23 during his first start in three weeks. Jordan Wicks is making his third rehab start this weekend and may be one or two more outings away from rejoining the Cubs. But if Brown continues to pitch well, he could remain in the rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Cade Cavalli, Nationals: Cavalli, out since March 2023 Tommy John surgery and profiled the last three weeks, gets another mention as he gave up two earned runs on no hits and three walks while striking out five over 2.2 innings Thursday in his rehab start with High-A Wilmington. This was his second appearance after previously covering 2.2 shutout frame in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on May 20. Cavalli will likely require the full 30 days on his assignment, after which the Nationals will decide if he's promoted or sent back down. He pairs a fastball with a plus curveball, above-average slider and a decent fourth pitch changeup, but has had control issues in the past and may struggle with his command upon returning. Cavalli may boast the best stuff and upside on the team's roster, making him certainly worth a speculative add even if he isn't promoted when the rehab stint concludes. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upper spec return bid)

Slade Cecconi, Diamondbacks: Cecconi, sent down to the minors after his May 20 start for Arizona, was called back up Friday due to Zac Gallen (hamstring) hitting the 15-day injured list. The 24-year-old righty has been inconsistent in the majors this season as he's given up two runs or less three times while also allowing six earned runs over the other three outings. Cecconi threw seven shutout innings while striking out nine during his most recent start in the minors and stepped into Gallen's rotation spot on Saturday where he conceded one run on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts in 4.2 innings. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Josiah Gray, Nationals: Gray, sidelined since his Apr. 6 start with a right elbow/forearm flexor strain and featured the last two weeks, threw a 76-pitch live bullpen session on Thursday. The Nationals could look to send the 26-year-old right-hander - who built up to this step with several bullpen sessions - on a rehab assignment this week. Gray will likely require several rehab starts and is looking at an mid-June-or-so activation if all goes according to plan. He went 0-2 with a 14.04 ERA in two starts before being sidelined. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

David Peterson, Mets: Peterson, who underwent left hip surgery over the offseason and is on the 60-day IL, gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over five innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He threw 86 pitches and will remain in the rotation with Christian Scott sent down. Peterson made six minor-league rehab appearances to pave the way for his activation. He struck out 128 in 111 innings last year, though walked 50 and posted a 5.03 ERA after a solid 2022. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (slightly upped return bid)

Quinn Priester, Pirates: Priester was sent to Triple-A on May 15 after recording a 4.33 ERA and 1.52 WHIP through his first five starts of the season, and was recently promoted to start Sunday. He fired seven scoreless innings during his most recent Triple-A start and now figures to remain in the Pirates' rotation until Martin Perez (groin) can return from the IL. Priester was a first-round pick in 2019 who's steadily risen through the system. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Spencer Schwellenbach, Braves: Schwellenbach, a second-round pick in 2021, was promoted to the majors last week. He didn't pitch in either of the 2021 and 2022 seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery shortly after being drafted, but has rocketed through the ranks. Schwellenbach produced a 2.25 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB from 32 innings for High-A Rome to earn a May promotion to Double-A Mississippi. He went unscored upon in two Double-A starts while boasting a 17:1 K:BB from 13 innings to earn the big-league call-up. Schwellenbach offers a five-pitch arsenal and fastball that averages 96 MPH, but only tossed 65 innings last year and is already at 50 this season to likely limit his outings and innings for Atlanta. He conceded three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five batters through five innings in his ML debut, where he tossed 60 of his 88 pitches for strikes. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (up slightly if no concern about an innings limit)

Randy Vasquez, Padres: Vasquez, sent down to Triple-A on May 20, was promoted to start Saturday with Joe Musgrove (elbow) joining Yu Darvish (groin) on the sidelines. He was sent down after a 5.82 ERA and 1.75 WHIP across 21.2 innings through his first five starts. Vasquez's numbers get even worse in the minors with a 7.45 and 1.88 WHIP, though he earned his first win of the season on Saturday as he gave up three runs on four hits and a walk with five Ks across five innings. He should remain in the rotation until either Musgrove or Darvish return. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Matt Waldron, Padres: Waldron has recently settled in after struggling earlier on. He's produced 31 strikeouts over his last four starts (23 innings) while allowing five runs after only totaling 29 Ks through his first seven outings (34 innings). Waldron is now down to a 4.26 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB in 57 innings and is locked in as the Friars' fifth starter. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Blake Walston, Diamondbacks: Walston was called up last Sunday to start in place of Slade Cecconi and threw 4.2 scoreless innings while allowing just four hits and a walk and striking out four. This was his first start in the majors after going 3.2 frames in relief. Walston was in the starting rotation at Reno, where he compiled a 4.54 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 35:20 K:BB across 35.2 innings. This solid outing earned the lefty a second start Saturday versus the Mets. Walks have been a problem in the past, so tread carefully. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Ryan Weathers, Marlins: Weathers had a dominant May by reeling off five straight quality starts while only giving up one run in his last 21 innings. The 24-year-old went into June with a 3.16 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB covering 62.2 innings. Weathers is locked into a rotation spot for the Marlins aided by a reduction in walks, which plagued him in the minors and after arriving in Miami last season. Roll with the hot hand. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: Rostered

Jordan Wicks, Cubs: Wicks, on the shelf since Apr. 28 with a left forearm strain, made his second rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. He conceded one run while striking out five in 3.1 innings after tossing two scoreless frames in his first start. Wicks may need one or two more starts before he's ready to rejoin the Cubs. Prior to being sidelined, he posted a 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB across 23 innings before going on the IL and may have to battle Ben Brown for a spot in the Cubs' rotation. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same early spec return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Tanner Scott, Marlins: Scott has been drawing buzz as a trade candidate with the Marlins eventually punting as he hasn't allowed an earned run since Apr. 14 and finished May with three wins, three saves and a hold across 10.1 innings covering 10 appearances. He's up to seven saves on the year and carries a 1.57 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB through 23 innings to rebound from a very slow start. Monitor where Scott goes as much of his value depends on if he's closing. 12-team Mixed: $11, 15-team Mixed: $22; 12-team NL: Rostered (value mainly closing dependent)

Blake Treinen, Dodgers: Treinen was pushed down a spot in the LA pen following the return of Evan Phillips this week. But he will still see high leverage work due to his fine performance since returning from the IL having given up zero runs and six hits while notching four holds and a win over 9.2 innings with a 13:1 K:BB. During his last full season in 2022, Treinen picked up 32 holds with a 1.99 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (up in leagues that use holds)

Victor Vodnik, Rockies: Vodnik, acquired from Atlanta in late July for Pierce Johnson, struggled in his first exposure to the majors. He's turned the tables this season and has largely worked in middle relief, yet the Rockies are gradually starting to trust him in higher-leverage spots. Vodnik claimed holds in consecutive appearances this past week and maintains a 2.78 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB through 32.1 innings. Control and command are still issues, but he's made strides in improving both resulting in a decreased walk rate. If Vodnik continues to improve, he could receive the occasional save opportunity. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Grant Koch, Pirates: With Yasmani Grandal nursing a groin injury and an IL candidate at the time, the Pirates added Koch to their taxi squad May 22. Grandal returned to action, but Joey Bart (thumb) landed on the IL Tuesday to result in Koch's promotion. He only slashed .167/.211/.259 with one homer this season at Triple-A Indianapolis, so don't expect much if he plays. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

Tomas Nido/Luis Torrens, Mets: Nido has played well since being recalled, resulting in the Mets deciding to DFA Omar Narvaez as he's making $7 million this year. To fill that role, New York acquired Torrens from the Yankees. The 28-year-old produced a .279/.339/.468 line with five home runs this season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to the trade. Torrens should back up Nido for the time being, but may be sent down when Francisco Alvarez (thumb) returns in the next week or so. Nido - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5; Torrens - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $3

DESIGNATED HITTER

Matt Carpenter, Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar's oblique injury should allow Carpenter most of the time at DH. He'll sit against southpaws, though should start daily versus righties if he hits as Nootbaar will be out at least a month. Carpenter made the Cardinals' Opening Day roster following a strong spring where he hit .346 with five doubles, a homer and five RBI in 13 games prior to suffering a strained oblique that sidelined him for six weeks. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

FIRST BASE

Trenton Brooks, Giants: Brooks was slashing .308/.426/.462 with four home runs across 177 plate appearances in 43 games at Triple-A Sacramento, leading to a promotion on Tuesday. His call-up coincided with LaMonte Wade going on the IL and Ryan McKenna being designated for assignment. Brooks, a 17th-round pick in 2016 by the Guardians, is in his second season with SF after coming over last year from Oakland for Sean Newcomb. Wilmer Flores is getting most of the action at first with Wade sidelined, though the lefty Brooks could start against some righties. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

SECOND BASE

Luisangel Acuna, Mets: If the Mets pull the plug, Jeff McNeil could be moved to leave a hole at second base. Acuna, who came over in the Max Scherzer trade last year, got off to a slow start but found his footing the last 21 games of May slashing .318/.366/.412 with a homer, 21 runs scored and eight steals. That streak came after he worked on shortening his swing and reducing his leg kick. If Acuna remains hot, he could be an option for McNeil or in the outfield for Starling Marte, who also would be on the block in a fire sale. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7 (stash bid)

Jose Fermin, Cardinals: Fermin was promoted for another stint with the Cardinals with Lars Nootbaar (strained left oblique) going back on the IL. He went just 3-for-15 during his brief initial run in the majors this season, but boasted a 1.076 OPS with six homers and 10 steals in 21 games at Triple-A Memphis. Fermin could see some starts at second against tougher lefties. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Nick Gonzales, Pirates: Gonzales has hit safely in 15 of the last 17 games as he solidifies his spot in the Bucs' lineup while going .328 over that stretch with three home runs, a steal, 10 runs and 14 RBI. A first-round pick in 2020, our preseason outlook stated he was once viewed as the second baseman of the future in Pittsburgh, though his strikeout rate has followed him as he's risen through the system. Gonzales has raked of late, but his 20:5 K:BB rate from his last 82 appearances and 18 games remains concerning - though his bat has made up for it. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14

Jose Iglesias, Mets: The Mets had been operating without a true backup to Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor since Joey Wendle was DFA'ed a few weeks ago. That gap has been closed with the promotion of Iglesias on Friday. The 34-year-old Iglesias slashed .273/.309/.442 with seven home runs and 29 RBI at Triple-A Syracuse and last played in the majors in 2022 with the Rockies. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

THIRD BASE

Oliver Dunn, Brewers: Milwaukee recalled Dunn last Sunday. After being optioned to Nashville earlier in May, the 26-year-old infielder earned his way back after posting a .310/.394/.517 line across eight games at Triple-A. Dunn is playing second fiddle at third to Joey Ortiz, who has a stranglehold on the position. He's also functioning more as a utility player. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $6

Mark Vientos, Mets: If you missed adding Vientos the last two weeks, this is likely your last chance. As of Friday morning, he was only rostered in 13 percent of CBS leagues. That number should significantly rise with Brett Baty demoted. Vientos' bat isn't in question, yet his defense is. If he can cover the position defensively, he could remain the starter the rest of the year. In 31 games at Triple-A, Vientos slashed .284/.376/.500 with six homers and 30 RBI to earn the call-up in early May. He carried forward his performance at the plate to the bigs while earning the additional playing time and starting role over Baty. 12-team Mixed: $7; 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team-NL: $22 (upped bid from prior)

SHORTSTOP

Nick Ahmed, Giants: Ahmed, sidelined since early May with a left wrist sprain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento Saturday. Marco Luciano - now on the injured list - and Brett Wisely have been filling in at shortstop while Ahmed is on the shelf with the latter capturing the strong side of a platoon. Ahmed is more known for his defense and could end up getting less action when he returns if Wisely remains hot at the plate. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team-NL: $5 (spec return bid)

Tyler Fitzgerald, Giants: Fitzgerald, sent down on May 20 to make room for Ryan McKenna after being claimed by the Giants, was called back up Tuesday with McKenna DFA'd. He went 11-for-25 with six homers and 13 RBI in only six games since joining Sacramento, prompting the Giants to bring him back. Fitzgerald has played second, short and the outfield this season and will continue to be used in a super-utility role to take advantage of his defense and speed. His spot could be in jeopardy when Nick Ahmed returns from his wrist injury. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6

Jordan Lawlar, Diamondbacks: This is a hold-and-stash profile in single-year leagues. Lawlar, who underwent surgery in late March to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, began a rehab assignment in line with his projected return date Wednesday for the Diamondbacks' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League. The plan is for him to get in 2-to-3 weeks of game action before joining Triple-A Reno. The 21-year-old struggled in his first taste of the majors last season with a .129 average through 34 plate appearances and has just 16 games under his belt at Triple-A, though he posted a 1.050 OPS there late last year. If Lawlar does well upon returning, he could be an option for the D-Backs around the All-Star break depending on how Geraldo Perdomo is hitting. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team-NL: $6 (early stash bid)

Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks: Perdomo, who underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus in early April and was discussed the last three weeks, is back here as he played in the Arizona Complex League last weekend and is scheduled to start a rehab assignment early this week. He progressed from live at-bats, hitting in the cages and fielding ground balls to running full speed and performing quick adjustments and turns. Blaze Alexander initially ably stepped in while Perdomo was sidelined but he slumped to open the door for Kevin Newman, who could shift to second or third once Perdomo comes back. Perdomo should regain his starting role once he returns, which will likely be in a week or so. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team-NL: $9 (same spec return bid)

Casey Schmitt, Giants: Schmitt, up for a week in mid-May, was called back up with Marco Luciano going on the IL with a strained right hamstring. Since being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on May 17, he's gone 14-for-44 with 12 runs, four home runs and 12 RBI. With both Luciano and Nick Ahmed (wrist) on the IL, Schmitt will likely receive starts at shortstop against southpaws while the lefty-hitting Brett Wisely goes against righties. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team-NL: $5

OUTFIELD

Alec Burleson, Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar's oblique injury should allow Burleson - who's already getting most of his playing time in right field - nearly all of the action at the position. He's coming off a solid May after finding his footing late in April. Burleson has already managed half as many homers and RBI as he did last season and should post solid numbers with the additional at-bats. 12-team Mixed: $5, 15-team Mixed: $11; 12-team NL: $18 (if not rostered)

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs: Crow-Armstrong put up a .659 OPS with one homer and five steals from his first 23 games with the Cubs before being sent down with his playing time and production dwindling. After his demotion, he hit .387 with three home runs and seven RBI across seven games at Triple-A Iowa to earn another look. Manager Craig Counsell indicated the rookie could have a bigger role during this stint while playing some center field while Cody Bellinger sees more action in right field and at first. If that happens and PCA gets hot, jump on board as his defense will also help keep him in the lineup. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Adam Duvall/Jarred Kelenic/J.P. Martinez, Braves: Atlanta's offense took a major hit with the loss of Ronald Acuna to a torn ACL. Attempting to fill the breach - at least in the interim as the team may look to make a deal - will be Duvall and Kelenic. Both move from platoon to full-time roles, though Kelenic will need to prove he can hit southpaws and Duvall the same against righties as neither has compiled a strong campaign so far. Factoring in the mix will be the left-handed hitting Martinez, who slashed .265/.337/.394 with three homers and 14 stolen bases with Triple-A Gwinnett this season and can play all three outfield spots. Duvall - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Kelenic - 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11; Martinez - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

TJ Friedl, Reds: Friedl, profiled for a month when he started and completed his rehab assignment to return from a fractured right wrist suffered in spring training, is being repeated as he comes back this time from a fractured left thumb. He forewent a rehab assignment after missing 2.5 weeks of action following only six games with the Reds. Friedl became a fantasy darling last season with a .279/.352/.467 line, 18 homers and 27 steals in 556 plate appearances. Now healthy again, he should be the Reds' everyday center fielder. 12-team Mixed: $7, 15-team Mixed: $14; 12-team NL: $22 (same return bid as prior absence)