Weekly Hitter Rankings: Tough Decisions

Todd Zola 
Published on June 1, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Four teams have only five games this week, making for some difficult choices. Deploying a hitter with seven games over one with five is simple. Choosing seven over six is often straightforward as well. It's the six versus five that give me the most consternation.

In the six versus seven scenario, platoon matchups usually are the deciding factor. With six versus five, it's being confident the five-game option will appear all five times. This is just my experience; your mileage may vary.

The Marlins and Rays play five games because they have one of those short two-game sets between interleague rivals. The Phillies and Mets play a quintet because they're heading to England for the London Series. The clubs will be off Thursday and Friday before playing a weekend pair in London Stadium. The venue plays a lot like Great American Ballpark, so the rankings have been adjusted accordingly.

Aiding hard decisions is the main reason individual player rankings have been added to the Sunday update. Please pop back late Sunday night/early Sunday morning for this week's individual hitter rankings.

Week of June 3 - 9

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ71634918811799

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ71634918811799100108114115115
2ATL62406108112110103102104989898
3BAL716071081081139899121116116116
4BOS62424121114117102102105101100100
5CHC62424119117111104102105101100100
6CHW6154212111196100100100999898
7CIN73443121127113103104120122123123
8CLE62433102989510410198989697
9COL7253494106112102101113117118118
10DET615339796939910195959696
11HOU6243312011090103105105100100100
12KC615339792114989696969494
13LAA61560128108999998961009798
14LAD6240610592939896100959293
15MIA50550959193999980777777
16MIL624069510184949491919191
17MIN615061059295999695959293
18NYM532141111138910410286797979
19NYY60660114102989597101979797
20OAK606608683104999588959393
21PHI5244110811110110410190818080
22PIT615609683103949687949393
23SD7344311010096105105122121120120
24SF63306989180103107108969797
25SEA6330686819910310597959595
26STL725439510095106105119119119119
27TB53232969380939873747574
28TEX6246011210186949893959696
29TOR7074310310310699101110116117117
30WSH743701131151209696101117117117

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZWinn RHarrison LHicks R@Vasquez R@King R@Waldron R@Brito R
ATL @Crawford R@Pivetta R@Parker L@Irvin R@Gore L@Williams R
BAL@Gausman R@Francis R@Berrios R@Kikuchi L@Civale R@Bradley R@Littell R
BOS Fried LSchwellenbach R@Fedde R@Crochet L@Nastrini R@Woodford R
CHC Woodford RFlexen R@Greene R@Lodolo L@Abbott L@Montas R
CHW @Imanaga L@Taillon RHouck RCriswell RBello RCrawford R
CIN@Feltner R@Blach L@Hudson RAssad RSteele LBrown RWicks L
CLE Lugo RSinger RWacha R@Sanchez R@Weathers L@Rogers L
COLAbbott LMontas RAshcraft R@Gray R@Lynn R@Gibson R@Matz L
DET@Eovaldi R@Dunning R@Garabito R Gasser LRoss RPeralta R
HOUGibson RPallante RMikolas R @Detmers L@Canning R@Anderson L
KC @McKenzie R@Allen L@Bibee RMiller RCastillo RKirby R
LAAWaldron RBrito RCease R Valdez LBrown RVerlander R
LAD @Jones R@Skenes R@Falter L@Poteet R@Cortes L@Gil R
MIA Eflin RPepiot R Lively RCarrasco RMcKenzie R
MIL@Wheeler R@Sanchez L@Nola R @Olson R@Mize R@Skubal L
MIN @Gil R@Rodon L@Stroman R@Keller R@Priester R@Jones R
NYM@Gore L@Williams R@Corbin L  @Suarez LWalker R
NYY Ober RPaddack RLopez RYamamoto RMiller RStone R
OAK Kirby RGilbert RWoo RBassitt RGausman RFrancis R
PHIWilson RRea RJunk R  Manaea L@Megill R
PIT Glasnow RPaxton LBuehler RRyan RWoods Richardson ROber R
SD@Anderson L@Sandoval L@Soriano RCecconi RPfaadt RNelson RWalston L
SEA @Estes R@Harris L@Sears L@Marsh R@Ragans L@Lugo R
SF@Nelson R@Walston L@Montgomery L @Urena R@Lorenzen R@Heaney L
STL@Verlander R@Arrighetti R@Blanco RQuantrill RGomber LFeltner RBlach L
TB @Luzardo L@Garrett L Irvin LRodriguez RBurnes R
TEXSkubal LFlaherty RMaeda R Webb RSnell LWinn R
TORRodriguez RBurnes RSuarez RBradish R@Brooks R@Spence R@Estes R
WSHQuintana LPeterson LSeverino RLopez RSale LMorton RFried L

Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
