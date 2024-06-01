Weekly Hitter Rankings: Tough Decisions

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Four teams have only five games this week, making for some difficult choices. Deploying a hitter with seven games over one with five is simple. Choosing seven over six is often straightforward as well. It's the six versus five that give me the most consternation.

In the six versus seven scenario, platoon matchups usually are the deciding factor. With six versus five, it's being confident the five-game option will appear all five times. This is just my experience; your mileage may vary.

The Marlins and Rays play five games because they have one of those short two-game sets between interleague rivals. The Phillies and Mets play a quintet because they're heading to England for the London Series. The clubs will be off Thursday and Friday before playing a weekend pair in London Stadium. The venue plays a lot like Great American Ballpark, so the rankings have been adjusted accordingly.

Aiding hard decisions is the main reason individual player rankings have been added to the Sunday update. Please pop back late Sunday night/early Sunday morning for this week's individual hitter rankings.

Week of June 3 - 9

Team Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors

SB – Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs – Runs scoring index