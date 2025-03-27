Vinny Capra News: Gets Opening Day start

Capra will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's season opener versus the Yankees.

Capra emerged from spring training with a spot on the Opening Day roster after he turned in a 1.087 OPS with six home runs and two steals across 55 plate appearances in Cactus League play. Though he'll be included in the lineup for the opener, the right-handed-hitting Capra could end up serving as a short-side platoon mate for the lefty-hitting Oliver Dunn, who will take a seat Thursday while southpaw Carlos Rodon takes the hill for the Yankees. Capra will also provide the Brewers with some backup help at shortstop and second base.