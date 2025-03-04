Will Smith Injury: Exits after HBP

Smith was removed from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds after getting hit in the left knee by a pitch, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Tack on another lower-body injury for Smith, who just made his spring debut last week after beginning camp behind schedule due to a bone bruise in his ankle. He can be considered day-to-day for now, though the Dodgers will presumably take a closer look at him to confirm he didn't suffer any serious damage.