Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Smith headshot

Will Smith Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Smith was removed from Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Reds after getting hit in the left knee by a pitch, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Tack on another lower-body injury for Smith, who just made his spring debut last week after beginning camp behind schedule due to a bone bruise in his ankle. He can be considered day-to-day for now, though the Dodgers will presumably take a closer look at him to confirm he didn't suffer any serious damage.

Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now