Yoshinobu Yamamoto News: Fans 10 in no-decision
Yamamoto came away with a no-decision in Friday's 8-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out 10.
After picking up a win back home in Japan during the Dodgers' season-opening set against the Cubs, Yamamoto was mostly sharp in his first stateside outing, tossing 58 of 91 pitches for strikes while fanning double-digit batters for the first time in his MLB career. The right-hander did serve up solo shots to Gleyber Torres (side) and Dillon Dingler to mar his performance, however. Yamamoto will take a 2.70 ERA and 14:3 K:BB through his first 10 innings of the season into his next start, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Philadelphia.
