Yuli Gurriel News: Hits first spring homer

Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four total RBI in Monday's Cactus League win against the Brewers.

Gurriel smashed a two-run homer to left-center field in the second inning and added a two-run double in the fifth. The big performance brought the 40-year-old's spring slash line to .286/.310/.500 as he looks to earn a spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster. Gurriel is in camp as a non-roster invitee after signing a minor-league contract in mid-February. He's not a lock to break camp with San Diego, but he could make the team as a backup first baseman and right-handed DH option.