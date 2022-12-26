Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit - Beware of Portland's Two-Game Week 11

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Likewise, we'll also spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would typically not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your Fantasy rosters – usually from teams with four games -- that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start rate (when available) or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Portland Trail Blazers

Without further ado, let's examine some of the more challenging start/sit decisions for Week 11:

Guards

Start: Kevin Huerter, Kings

37% start rate

Huerter is sporting career highs in points (15.3), shooting percentage (47.2) and three-point shooting percentage (41.1), and he enters Week 11 having just posted his second-highest scoring tally of the season (26 points) against the Lakers two games ago. Huerter's 18.8 percent usage rate is also a career-best figure, and his contributions in rebounds (3.2), assists (3.0) and steals (1.1), while not spectacular by any stretch, can serve as nice complements to what he can offer you in offensive categories. With four games to work with – three of them against teams ranked in the bottom half of the league defending three-point shooting – Huerter could make for a rewarding play.

Start: Norman Powell, Clippers

24% start rate

Powell recently suffered a particularly ill-timed groin injury that interrupted a stretch where he'd averaged 18.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 49.7 percent, including 46.4 percent from three-point range, over just 25.4 minutes across a 12-game sample. However, Powell has returned from his 10-game absence without missing a beat, as he's put up 17.5 points on 57.1 percent shooting in his first two games back. The veteran wing can slot into a forward or guard spot in your lineup and should continue to log a steady role off the bench at minimum. There's also a possibility he opens the Clippers' four-game week with a Monday night spot start against the Pistons due to Kawhi Leonard (knee injury management) already being ruled out for the game.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves (12% roster rate)

Sit: Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers

75% start rate

Simons is one of two Trail Blazers earning a Sit designation this week due to Portland's two-game schedule and recent play. The talented guard has enjoyed a very strong season overall, but he comes into Week 11 having scored under 20 points in three straight and five of his last seven. Simons is shooting just 41.7 percent over that span. Considering he offers average-at-best contributions in non-scoring categories, he can be given the week off with such a light schedule.

Forwards

Start: Trey Murphy III, Pelicans

45% start rate

Murphy is enjoying a career season across the board, with his 12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals, as well as his 46.9 percent shooting and 40.4 percent three-point shooting, all qualifying as new personal high-water marks. The talented wing heads into New Orleans' four-game week still filling a starting role at two-guard in Brandon Ingram's (toe) ongoing absence, and he's generated 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest among his contributions during the 13-game stint with the first unit. With Ingram still lacking a firm return date, Murphy should be deployable with a full schedule on tap.

Start: Keegan Murray, Kings

40% start rate

Murray continues to enjoy an auspicious rookie season that's currently seeing him average 14.1 points and 3.6 rebounds across 11 December games, a sample during which he's also shooting an elite 47.3 percent from three-point range on 6.7 attempts per contest. Murray also has recorded one steal in five of his last six games going into Week 11, and he'll be in the same position as his teammate Huerter to benefit from the Kings' slew of upcoming perimeter-defense-challenged opponents.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jeremy Sochan, Spurs (22% roster rate)

Sit: Mikal Bridges, Suns

72% start rate

Bridges has one game less than a full schedule this week and already checks into the slate struggling to an extent. The fifth-year wing is amid an inefficient stretch that's seen him shoot just 36.5 percent in his last 11 games and score 15 or fewer points in four of the last five contests. Bridges' production in other categories during the latter span has also left plenty to be desired – he's putting up only 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in the sample – rendering him a player you can likely do without this week if you have other three- or four-game options of similar caliber.

CENTERS

Start: Jalen Duren, Pistons

35% start rate

Duren came through nicely as a Start suggestion in Week 10 with averages of 11.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over three games, and he's right back in play in Week 11, this time with a four-game ledger. The rookie has seemingly locked down the starting center job by putting up 9.8 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.1 minutes in his eight-game stint with the first unit, and with Detroit having all the incentive to continue developing its young talent, Duren should be in for another busy week where he could offer nice boosts to your rebounds in particular.

Start: Walker Kessler, Jazz

40% start rate

Kessler is another rookie thriving with expanded opportunity at the moment. He'll begin the Jazz's four-game week with a fourth straight start Monday in place of Kelly Olynyk (ankle). Utah has no urgency to rush Olynyk back, considering Kessler has averaged 11.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting just under 79 percent in his first three starts during his teammate's absence. That's far from the only success Kessler has enjoyed thus far in his first pro season, as he already has five double-doubles – three in games in which he's come off the bench – and has posted 10 double-digit scoring efforts overall. The 7-footer has a chance to strengthen multiple categories in your lineup this week, making him an appealing four-game option to roll with.

ALSO CONSIDER: Daniel Gafford, WAS (15% roster rate)

Sit: Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers

75% start rate

Nurkic heads into the Blazers' two-game week dealing with a lingering calf strain, and his recent production has been solid but far from indispensable. Nurkic is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in his last five contests, numbers that a three- or four-game option could match or exceed and consequently offer you more cumulative value for the week.