Aaron Gordon Injury: Doesn't come back Sunday
Gordon (calf) didn't return during Sunday's 127-103 loss to the Thunder. He finished the game with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds across seven minutes.
Gordon exited to the locker room during the first quarter and was unable to return due to right calf tightness. The 29-year-old forward was deemed questionable to return, though the club could have held him out as a precautionary measure, considering he just missed three outings due to a left ankle injury. Gordon can be considered questionable at best for Monday's rematch against the Thunder until the Nuggets provide an update on his status.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now