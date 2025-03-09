Aaron Gordon Injury: Doesn't come back Sunday

Gordon (calf) didn't return during Sunday's 127-103 loss to the Thunder. He finished the game with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds across seven minutes.

Gordon exited to the locker room during the first quarter and was unable to return due to right calf tightness. The 29-year-old forward was deemed questionable to return, though the club could have held him out as a precautionary measure, considering he just missed three outings due to a left ankle injury. Gordon can be considered questionable at best for Monday's rematch against the Thunder until the Nuggets provide an update on his status.