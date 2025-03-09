Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Gordon headshot

Aaron Gordon Injury: Doesn't come back Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Gordon (calf) didn't return during Sunday's 127-103 loss to the Thunder. He finished the game with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and two rebounds across seven minutes.

Gordon exited to the locker room during the first quarter and was unable to return due to right calf tightness. The 29-year-old forward was deemed questionable to return, though the club could have held him out as a precautionary measure, considering he just missed three outings due to a left ankle injury. Gordon can be considered questionable at best for Monday's rematch against the Thunder until the Nuggets provide an update on his status.

Aaron Gordon
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now