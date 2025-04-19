Fantasy Basketball
Alex Len News: Back to bench for playoff opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Len is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers rested most of their regulars for the regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers on April 13, so Len got the start at center, but that won't be the case for this postseason opener. Jaxson Hayes will start at center, meaning Len will be limited to a secondary role off the bench.

