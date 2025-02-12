Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Moves to Make Post-Deadline

The Hawks sure aren't acting like a team that is currently in the playoff hunt. After Jalen Johnson was lost for the season, they decided to trade away De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Their depth chart is compromised right now and doesn't project to get any better

The NBA trade deadline has passed, but fantasy basketball managers are still free to wheel-and-deal to improve their squads. Let's highlight some players to consider buying low on, selling high on or who are worth holding onto at this time.

Buy

Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Another storyline coming out of Atlanta is that Clint Capela has missed eight straight games with a personal issue. He had already been moved to the bench, and he is a free agent at the end of this season. While he is expected to be available Wednesday, he's unlikely to reclaim his starting role. Since becoming a starter, Okongwu has averaged 13.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over 13 games. During that span, he also shot 60.5% from the field. Okongwu is the center of the future for the Hawks, so he should play a lot down the stretch.

Sell

Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets

This Lakers and Hornets trade situation is a mess. The Hornets issued a statement that they were happy to have Williams back on the team after the deal fell through, but are now reportedly exploring options to dispute the Lakers failing his physical. Williams has not played since the trade fell through.

Operating under the assumption that the Hornets can't reverse the Lakers' decision to back out of the trade, a disastrous situation might be unfolding for Williams' fantasy value. First, there is the possibility that he is upset that the Hornets tried to trade him in the first place. There is also an injury concern given his history and the Lakers failing his physical. Lastly, he winds back up on a tanking Hornets team that continues to see LaMelo Ball go in and out of the lineup with ankle issues. They could often sit Williams down the stretch, even if he does return to playing for the team. Try to salvage what you can for Williams in fantasy and shop him for a player who might have less upside, but who has fewer question marks.

Chris Paul, San Antonio Spurs

When the Spurs initially acquired De'Aaron Fox, there was some concern that Paul could be moved to the bench. That has not happened with Paul and Fox starting together for the Spurs. Instead, rookie Stephon Castle was moved to the second unit.

Paul has averaged 29 minutes over the four games that he has played with Fox, which is right in line with his season averages. However, his overall numbers have taken a hit with him averaging 7.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists during that span. The veteran has been remarkably healthy this season, but with Fox now in the fold, the Spurs aren't as reliant on Paul to run their offense. Paul's main value comes from his assists, so if he has the ball in his hands less often, he could see a decline in production. There is also the possibility that the Spurs decide to start Castle again at some point and send Paul to the second unit. It might be a good idea to shop him now while he is still a member of the starting five.

Hold

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

After trading away Zach LaVine, it looked like the Bulls were primed to be one of the biggest sellers at the trade deadline. Instead, they made no other moves. They even kept all three players that they received in the LaVine trade, two of which were guards. Vucevic found himself in plenty of trade rumors, but he will now remain on the Bulls for at least the remainder of this season.

Vucevic is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 19.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers per game. After a down season in terms of his efficiency, he has bounced back to shoot 53.8% from the field this year. The Bulls are pushing for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, so don't expect Vucevic to be rested down the stretch. There's no need to consider trading him away. His role is locked in moving forward.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

The Kings moving Monk into their starting lineup has proven to be a huge boost for his fantasy value. Over the last 32 games as a starter, Monk has averaged 19.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers. He also averaged 35 minutes per game during that stretch. Coming into this season, Monk had never averaged more than 28 minutes per game for a season in his career.

Despite the Kings trading away Fox, they are still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot. They received Zach LaVine from the Bulls in the Fox trade, so Monk is now the team's point guard. The Kings' two backup guards are Keon Ellis and Devin Carter, neither of which is a threat to take minutes away from Monk. While it might seem like a good sell-high opportunity with Monk, he can continue to produce at this level for the remainder of the season.