NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 19

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA returns to action after the All-Star break with a single game Wednesday evening at 10:00 p.m. ET. FanDuel is rolling out contests for this event, and we'll include a summary of how the format works below.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

We encounter a lot of single-game scenarios during the playoffs, but Sunday's slate gives us a unique opportunity to try our luck with this format midseason. First, let's run down FanDuel's single-game structure.

FanDuel's roster has five slots. Three of the slots are MULTIPLIER positions The MVP (2X), STAR (1.5X), and PRO (1.2X) slots multiply a player's final score with the corresponding number. Unlike DraftKings - where salary is also multiplied accordingly - FanDuel's salaries are STATIC, meaning that a player has no salary difference in any of the slots, including the two UTIL spots with no multiplier. The goal is to find the the five highest-scoring players that the $60,000 salary cap will allow, preferably in order of highest to lowest to maximize the multiplier value.

INJURIES

LAL LeBron James (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Although it's possible James will suit up in front of the home crowd, the fact that he sat out the All-Star Game and contests preceding the break compels me to use caution when considering the superstar. We've seen a lot of Rui Hachimura ($10,000) lately, and I'd expect more volume to come his way if James is absent.

MULTIPLIER CANDIDATES

LeBron James, LAL ($16,000)

Luka Doncic, LAL ($15,500)

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($15,000)

Austin Reaves, LAL ($12,500)

Rui Hachimura, LAL ($10,000)

James' status makes our ability to measure the worthiness of our Laker selections difficult, and I think an either/or approach at the multiplier might be the best way to go. If James is in, play him. If he's out, slide Doncic and Reaves in, and I could even envision Hachimura as an alternate. The intangibles of his game are interesting, considering that the two teams were involved in a rescinded trade before the break. I think the pivotal players involved in that trade are ideal multiplier candidates, but if we want to see a build that involves LaMelo Ball and James, we have to be mindful of our remaining salary. Due to our limitations, it may make the most sense to throw a James/Ball/Hachimura combo into the multiplier, leaving us an average of $9,500 per player to work within the utility spots.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

Mark Williams, CHA ($11,500)

Dalton Knecht, LAL ($7,500)

Alex Len, LAL ($8,000)

It appears that Williams will be active, meaning that his return to the starting lineup is imminent. I can envision Williams as eager to make a statement against the team that passed on him due to a failed physical. His return will rule out Jusuf Nurkic as a candidate, and he could be the Hornets' top producer outside of Ball, who's had a full week to recover from his lingering list of injuries. I think Knecht will have some kind of role in this contest, but I'm most interested in Alex Len, who the Lakers acquired after the trade for Williams fell through. The Lakers don't have full confidence in Jaxson Hayes, and although I wouldn't completely rule him out, dipping down to Knecht is the only way we can get Williams or Len involved. One switch to consider is an upgrade for Williams to the multiplier, and moving Hachimura or a similarly-priced player into the utility.

CHARLOTTE QUESTIONS

The re-insertion of Ball and his potential limitations make the Hornets an equally tough proposition. Miles Bridges ($13,000) did not make my initial list, but pivoting to him over Ball isn't a bad idea, especially if the discount can offer you greater flexibility. Bridges' ability to score would come in handy, especially considering an inability to go with James and Doncic together due to salary restrictions.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.