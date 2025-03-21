Fantasy Basketball
Alex Len

Alex Len News: Nears double-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 11:11am

Len logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes during Thursday's 118-89 loss to the Bucks.

Len stepped into the rotation after recording a DNP via coach's decision in each of the club's last three outings. The big man nearly recorded a double-double and was efficient in the blowout loss. However, Len is unlikely to stick around in the rotation whenever Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Jarred Vanderbilt (groin) return.

