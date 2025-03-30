Fantasy Basketball
Amir Coffey

Amir Coffey Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Coffey has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to left knee soreness, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Coffey saw four minutes of playing time late in the first quarter, but he was on the bench for the start of the second frame. He won't return to Sunday's game and will finish with one point (1-2 FT) and one rebound. Nicolas Batum and Bogdan Bogdanovic should pick up some additional minutes off the bench with Coffey done for the day.

Amir Coffey
Los Angeles Clippers
