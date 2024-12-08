NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Sunday's NBA action starts up early, but FanDuel's main slate begins at 7:00 p.m. EST. If things didn't go your way in NFL, we've got you covered with a six-game offering.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

MEM/WAS leads the total and pace race by a wide margin, and we took the advice by loading up on Memphis. UTA/SAC was also frequently in play. The Spurs got little love from me, yet it's a roster to consider for contrarian options.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Sunday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

SAS Victor Wembanyama (back) - QUESTIONABLE

If Wembanyama is forced to miss a third straight game, Zach Collins ($5,300) should continue as the primary beneficiary with Jeremy Sochan ($6,500) also filling in.

LAL LeBron James (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Austin Reaves (pelvis) - DOUBTFUL

James has played through his injury and might do so again, though his recent play indicates he may need a breather. Cam Reddish ($3,700) would be the budget pivot to utilize, but shifting to the other starters is a better bet with James out. Reaves' absence ups the usage for D'Angelo Russell ($5,700), who may work with the second unit again.

LAC James Harden (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

Harden is on the wrong side of questionable, and I would expect Norman Powell ($6,800) to be the preferred pivot and Amir Coffey ($4,200) the budget alternative.

NOP Brandon Ingram (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Ingram's status is in question after an early exit on Saturday. Herbert Jones ($5,000) stepped in and performed well, so I'd move to him if Ingram can't go.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (back) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Jordan Clarkson (foot) - OUT

Clarkson will remain out, but we must wait on Markkanen's status. He rested his back Friday night and could come back, meaning John Collins ($7,200) will get more work. Svi Mykhailiuk ($4,000) posted a 13/8 line in a starting role, yet I'd only consider him as an emergency salary-cap saver.

HOU Fred VanVleet (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

If VanVleet is sidelined, Amen Thompson ($6,200) and Jalen Green ($6,500) would be my top choices for increased production.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ribs) - OUT

WAS Alex Sarr (back) - OUT

WAS Corey Kispert (ankle) - OUT

This is just a sampling of Washington's injuries with many others potentially missing. This is a roster to monitor as players could become active throughout the day. Using any of the Wizards beside Jordan Poole ($7,200) would be a tough call without more information.

GSW Andrew Wiggins (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Jonathan Kuminga ($5,900) is at an attractive salary and my favorite for a boost if Wiggins is forced to miss out, but I also like him independently at this salary point.

ELITE PLAYERS

Only two players are in the $10k-plus range on Sunday, and both are carrying injury tags. I think it's safe to exclude Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Davis based on current status, though I'd consider Davis ($10,900) if LeBron James takes a seat.

There are five in the $9k range, and De'Aaron Fox ($9,000) stands out as the best option. Domantas Sabonis ($9,400) and Alperen Sengun ($9,100) are also hanging out here and both represent decent selections, though Sabonis gives you eligibility at three roster spots as opposed to one for Sengun.

Our $8k choices are limited to four, and I think Washington's limitations set up as a favorable spot for Ja Morant ($8,600).

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($7,800) @ WAS

Jackson is a mainstay in my RotoWire seasonal league, and I was just thinking how he's been missing in my endorsements of late. I doubt you could find a better position for him despite Jonas Valanciunas' presence. The Wizards are otherwise depleted up front, and Jackson's baseline proficiency and floor-stretching ability should register an excellent total.

Julius Randle, MIN ($7,000) @ GSW

I'd like more explosive production for Randle, yet he's still meeting 5x value at this salary. He's very familiar with the cast of characters in this spot, and the Warriors may have trouble besting the one-two punch of Randle and Rudy Gobert ($6,600) as they tinker with some frontcourt. This is a direct turnaround for these two teams as they just met on Thursday, where Randle narrowly missed a double-double. He needs a few more minutes and an extra set of rebounds to be a great option. Gobert's positional eligibility is limited, but he just posted 17/11 against Golden State and shouldn't be ignored.

Desmond Bane, MEM ($6,900) @ WAS

I realize I'm hammering the Grizzlies, but that's how bad Washington has been recently. I'm always a Bane apologist due to his potential, though it hasn't flashed often enough for me to consistently trust him. He burned me a couple of weeks ago when I placed him as my favorite call of the night, but prognostication is a tough racket. In this spot, I think Bane is a solid GPP call and due for an upside alert.

Jerami Grant, POR ($6,200) @ LAL

Portland is happy to have Grant back, and he should play a large offensive role while he makes up for lost time. I'm also interested in other Portland options, though I settled on Grant as the best call based on his recent results. The Lakers have looked quite beatable of late, so a surprise win could be in the cards.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,100) vs. UTA

Murray has been quite consistent in recent outings, and I think he sets up well - especially if Lauri Markkanen is out or limited. He's averaged 13.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across three games and should keep the production going against the Jazz.

VALUE PLAYS

We identified plenty of low-cost pivot options in the injury section, but I'll now select more preferred budget options below the $6k mark, with a pick for every position:

PG/SG Dalano Banton, POR ($5,100) @ LAL

SG/PG Keyonte George, UTA ($5,900) @ SAC

SF/PF Deni Avdija, POR ($5,600) @ LAL

PF Jabari Smith, HOU ($5,500) @ LAC

C Yves Missi, NOP ($5,400) @ SAS

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.